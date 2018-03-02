Hughton: It's arguably the worst time to play Arsenal

Chris Hughton says Brighton will be coming up against Arsenal at arguably the worst possible time this weekend.

The Gunners have lost three successive matches - 2-1 to Ostersunds FK in the Europa League and then 3-0 to Manchester City in both the Carabao Cup final and in the Premier League - and have suffered seven defeats in 13 matches so far this year.

They six sixth in the top flight, eight points behind fifth-placed Chelsea and ten points adrift of the top four.

But Hughton expects the Gunners to be looking for a reaction when they travel to the Amex on Sunday. Asked if they were playing Arsenal at a good time, Hughton said: "Most managers that are sitting answering that question would perhaps say exactly the same.

"When you are playing a team the stature of Arsenal, after back-to-back defeats which doesn't happen very often, what they will want is a reaction.

"We've got to make sure we look after our own business and play to the levels we have been playing at.

"Most would say it's arguably the worst time to play them because they will want a reaction.

"We just need to make sure we get on with the role and job in hand and play to the levels we know we can play."