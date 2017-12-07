Hughton appreciates Liverpool boss Klopp's apology

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has responded to Jurgen Klopp's comments after a heated exchange between the pair following Liverpool's 5-1 win on Saturday.

Hughton had been unimpressed with how long it took for Klopp to shake his hand after the final whistle as the Liverpool manager first hugged winger Mo Salah, who was walking past him.

Brighton lost 5-1 at home to Liverpool - their first home defeat in the Premier League since the opening day of the season - and Klopp issued an apology to Hughton in his pre-match press conference before Liverpool's 7-0 win against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League last night.

Klopp said: “It was just a misunderstanding, nothing else. Nobody asked me after the game so I couldn't kill the discussion. I have to apologise, not that I did something wrong on purpose, it just happened.

“I wanted to go to Chris and shake his hand, then Mo Salah passed my way and I gave him a hug. Chris wasn’t too happy about that in this moment.

“We shook hands, he said what he thought, and what I think as well: that I have to shake the hand of the manager first. After the game I went to see him. He was not there but I spoke to his assistant and I think and hope everything is fine.

“I was for sure one or two times in my life disrespectful but I would never be disrespectful in a moment like this. Apologies, that was not my intention.”

Talking to the press ahead of Brighton's match with Huddersfield on Saturday, Hughton was asked about Klopp's comments and said: "I've heard his comments and I very much believe his comments.

"Sometimes it's an emotional game, even from myself. When you've been on the bad end of a 5-1 defeat you're obviously not too happy and you can be angry and possibly my reaction is a little bit different if the result is a little bit better.

"Jurgen did come looking for me afterwards. It's an emotional game, occasionally some of these things happen and I do believe what he said that it wasn't something he done intentionally.

"Certainly what you don't want to do is take the emotions out of the game.

"He did come to see my goalkeeping coach because I was doing the press.

"I heard what Jurgen had to say in his press conferecne and he didn't have to say that. I very much appreciate his words. What he said was very honest and that shows a certain amount of respect both ways from both managers."