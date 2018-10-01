Huet's strike seals it as East Preston inflict first league defeat on Saltdean

Dan Huet got the only goal as East Preston inflicted a first SCFL Premier Division defeat of the season on Saltdean United on Saturday.

Huet’s clincher came a minute before the break, taking Bob Paine’s team to a 1-0 triumph over high-flying Tigers at The Lashmar.

East Preston went in to it on the back of a 5-0 league thumping at Lingfield last time out but served up the perfect response.

Manager Paine made four changes from the side that were well beaten at Lingfield with James Lelliott, Dave Beaney, Jake Heryet and Ryan Quirke making way for Matt Searle, Scott Slaughter, Scott Rafferty and Luke Brodie.

The home side started well and had the first opportunity on ten minutes. Great work from Asa Nicholson put Rafferty through on the left, his cross found Brodie who mistimed his shot.

Lucas Pattenden was causing all sorts of problems on the right and he beat his man before picking out Huet but Saltdean stopper Nathan Stroomberg intercepted.

Saltdean began to have a bit more of the ball in the latter stages of the first half but good defending from the home side kept their visitors out. Goalkeeper Jack Collins then made a good save on 26 minutes. It was an excellent match to watch for the crowd of 222 as both sides were playing good football. Rafferty’s deliveries from corners and free-kicks were excellent and his set piece from the left on 33 minutes just evaded Brodie and Searle. Collins then made a great save from a dangerous Saltdean cross. The breakthrough finally came for EP a minute before the break. Pattenden’s lovely left-foot cross was headed home by Huet at the far post.

Saltdean dominated possession after the restart but East Preston were resolute in defence, seeing it out to take all three points.

Manager Paine said: “’We were excellent and showed what we are capable of.

The character we showed to put last week’s defeat behind us was first class. We prepared well in the build up and it helped not having a midweek game, as we were able to train twice and work on the things that did not go so well last week.

“We have only lost one of the last six matches which is a good record and one we hope continues."

EAST PRESTON: Collins; DaCosta, Lyne, Searle; Pattenden, Barnes, Rafferty, Slaughter, Nicholson; Brodie, Huet. Subs: Jenkins (Searle, 64), Tilley (Nicholson, 77), Etherington (Huet, 89), Heryet, Quirke.

