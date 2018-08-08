Horsham YMCA hand East Preston first defeat

East Preston were on the end of a first SCFL Premier Division defeat of the season last night.

Luke Donaldson and Mark Pritchard-Cave struck in each half to fire highly-fancied Horsham YMCA to a 2-0 triumph at Gorings Mead.

East Preston have had a tough start, holding Eastbourne Town at home in the opener before going down at YM in their first away outing of the new season. Boss Bob Paine had no complaints after the defeat and said: “We’ve faced two teams who are going to be up there challenging come the end of the season, so the start has been tough. I didn’t feel we played as well as we could but Horsham YM didn’t allow us to do so. There weren’t too many chances in the game, if I’m honest. Horsham YM were clinical and took their chances.”

Donaldson’s 14th-minute effort separated the teams at the break and Pritchard-Cave rounded things off ten minutes after the restart as YM were 2-0 winners.

East Preston entertain Balham in an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie on Saturday.

n East Preston drew their SCFL Premier Division opener on Saturday.

Debutant Scott Rafferty's first half goal was cancelled out by Ethan Strevett's effort after the restart as it ended 1-1 in the clash with Eastbourne Town at The Lashmar.

EAST PRESTON: Purkis; DaCosta, Lyne, Etherington, Beaney; Searle, Barnes; Rafferty, Pattenden, Brodie; Huet. Subs: Quirke (Rafferty, 50), Lelliott (Searle, 60), Heryet (Pattenden, 70), Donaldson, Josh Parazo.

