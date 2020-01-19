Horley Town move within two points of second place with East Preston victory

Horley Town moved to within two points of second place in the Southern Combination Premier Division – with two games in hand – after their seventh straight win, a 3-2 victory at East Preston.

In the early exchanges there were two half chances at both ends before East Preston went ahead after 18 minutes. Left winger Chris Darwin crossed at the byline, Johan Van Driel's shot was blocked but the ball ran back to Darwin and his low cross shot was turned in for an own goal by Chad Goulter.

Both sides increased the tempo and Horley equalised in the 36th minute.

An East Preston goal kick was headed back long by Horley's Adam Pullin and Mario Quissacca headed on to top scorer Tony Halsey, who ran through

to shoot past Lewis Boughton.

Six minutes later Horley took the lead when Dale Burgess took a pass from Halsey, turned inside central defender Ryan Barratt and shot just

inside the near post.

Horley started the second half strongly. Aaron Loftus skimmed the bar with a fierce shot, the lively Quissacca shot over and also had Boughton rushing out to save. At the other end a shot by WIlliams was saved by Horley keeper George Hyde with his feet.

East Preston equalised on 62 minutes when David Crouch dribbled to the right wing and shot from distance at a wide angle.

But Horley struck back as Burgess flicked on for Quissacca to prod home for 3-2.

Horley manager Anthony Jupp praised his players for their recent run: "We have a coaching staff and a group of players believing in what we want to do – and at the moment it’s all good," he said.