Home draw for Brighton in the FA Cup fifth round - if they get past West Brom

Brighton & Hove Albion will entertain Derby County in the last 16 of the FA Cup - if they beat West Brom in their fourth round replay.

The Seagulls drew 0-0 with Championship side West Brom at the Amex on Saturday and the replay will take place next week, with an exact date still to be confirmed.



The match with Frank Lampard's Derby will take place between February 15 to 18.



Only five Premier League clubs are definitely in the last 16 - Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Watford and Crystal Palace.



Brighton and Wolves are the only other Premier League clubs still in the competition. The Seagulls have their replay at the Hawthorns, while Wolves will host League One Shrewsbury in their replay after a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

The full draw is: Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers

AFC Wimbledon v Millwall

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

Middlesbrough or Newport County v Manchester City

Chelsea v Manchester United

Swansea v Barnet or Brentford

Portsmouth or Queens Park Rangers v Watford

Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion or Derby County

HAVE YOU READ?

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Brom player ratings

Brighton v West Brom picture gallery

Button hopes Hughton has a selection headache with Ryan returning from Asian Cup

Burn glad to impress on Brighton debut

Six things we learned from Brighton & Hove Albion v West Brom