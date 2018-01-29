Home draw for Albion in FA Cup

Brighton have been draw at home to League Two Coventry City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Sky Blues are seventh in League Two, with 47 points from 28 matches, while Albion are fifth from bottom in the Premier League.

Coventry won the FA Cup in 1987, while Albion have not reached the quarter-finals since the 1985/86 season.

Albion reached the fifth round with a 2-1 victory over arch rivals Crystal Palace and then a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough on Saturday. Glenn Murray came off the bench to score the winner in both games.

The fifth round tie will take place over the weekend of February 17-18.