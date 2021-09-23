Home double header gives Worthing a great chance of league progress

Worthing score their third - and winning - goal against East Thurrock last time out at Woodside Road. They are at home twice in the coming week / Picture: Stephen Goodger

After an up-and-down start to 2021-22, the Mackerel Men won 3-2 at home to East Thurrock and 4-0 at Leatherhead to move up to fourth.

Following a blank Saturday last week, Worthing now have back-to-back home league games in the coming week, hosting Corinthian Casuals on Saturday and Merstham on Tuesday. With the likes of Cam Tutt, Joel Colbran and Jasper Pattenden all coming back from injury, Hinshelwood is set to have a virtually-full squad to select from, too.

The boss said: “We have a couple of wins behind us and have not conceded for a game and a half, so we obviously want to build on that against Corinthian Casuals and Merstham.

“We were really disappointed in how we performed in losing the FA Cup replay away to Corinthian Casuals and we know we can do better. And in fairness, we have performed better in almost every other game.

“But we know we now have to work hard to back up the performance at Leatherhead last time out.”

Hinshelwood is not overly concerned with the state of the league table at this early stage but acknowledged that six points in a week could do much to strengthen your position.