Hinshelwood recruits ex-Brighton teammate for Worthing promotion push

Dean Cox is Worthing's latest recruit / Picture: Worthing FC

The 33-year-old, who can play in midfield or wide, has left Eastbourne Borough by mutual consent and has agreed to link up again with his former Albion teammate Adam Hinshelwood

But Worthing may not now see Kane Wills back in a red shirt - it appears Dorking Wanderers have changed their mind over allowing the midfielder to go to Woodside Road on a season-long loan.

Cox made his Seagulls debut in August 2005, during which time Hinshelwood was recovering from rupturing a cruciate knee ligament earlier that year.

After a loan spell at Eastbourne Borough he established himself in the Brighton side during the 2006/07 season, going on to make nearly 200 appearance before joining then League One rivals Leyton Orient. Cox enjoyed six seasons at Brisbane Road, making over 275 appearances for the Os. He later played for Crawley before joining Eastbourne.

Hinshelwood said he would add 'quality and sparkle' to Worthing's play in the final third and he was delighted to sign him.

“He seems to be a popular player with the fans at every club he has been at and I’m sure the Worthing fans will enjoy watching him,” said Hinshelwood.

“Coxy brings a wealth of experience to the group and will add some quality in wide areas of the pitch”, the Worthing boss said of his former teammate. “He seems to be a popular player with the fans at every club he has been at and I’m sure the Worthing fans will enjoy watching him."

Cox joins keeper Harrison Male and Will Seager as new recruits in a squad which has also retained most of last year's members.

It is believed another new signing is to be announced this evening, when Worthing play their first home game at Woodside Road since March 2020 - a friendly, with fans in attendance, against Three Bridges.