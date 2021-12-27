Heavy rain hits Sussex holiday football programme - numerous matches off

And this is why Hailsham v Seaford is off... Picture: Hailsham Town FC

It's a big day of derbies in the Isthmian and Southern Combination leagues but not all will go ahead as the rain that has fallen across the south over the Christmas period continues.

Among those affected were Little Common, whose big return to their proper home after nearly five years away was ruined when the derby clash at home to Bexhill United in the SCFL premier was called off after a pitch inspection.

Other games called off include: Eastbourne Town v Eastbourne United, Lingfield v AFC Uckfield, Crawley Down Gatwick v Hassocks and Littlehampton v Pagham in the SCFL premier, Hailsham Town v Seaford, Billinghurst v Roffey and Selsey v Arundel, both in SCFL division one.

Pitch inspections are planned at other grounds.