Hardwell praises 'fantastic' Rustington for securing Division Two title

Rustington FC manager Kerry Hardwell hailed his ‘fantastic’ players as his side were crowned Southern Combination Football League Division Two champions for the second successive season.

4-2 and 4-1 wins against Rottingdean and Angmering Seniors ensured they cannot be caught, and the side could finish the season unbeaten if they avoid losing to Worthing Town in their final game of the season.

Rustington celebrate their league triumph.

On his team’s latest triumph Hardwell said: “We could go an entire league season unbeaten and then we also have a cup final against Copthorne.

“The hard work the squad have put in this season has been fantastic and they deserve all the credit.”

Jack Anderton headed Rustington in front in the 17th minute at Rottingdean before Tom Donnelly fired in a great strike on the half-hour mark.

Donnelly grabbed his second in the 50th minute to take the home side into the lead but Declan Jenkins turned it around once more, netting two goals just ten minutes later for the away side.

John Irish made sure of the three points for Rustington when he notched his 44th goal of the season.

Irish was on the scoresheet again just two days later, scoring a hat-trick as Rustington came from behind to smash Angmering Seniors.

George Sayers knocked in the opener for the visitors after just four minutes before Irish rattled in three without response to close out the first half.

Krzysztof Paraficz’s 53rd minute strike rounded off the romp as Rustington secured all three points and lifted the Division Two trophy in front of their highest attendance of the season.

Rustington team vs Rottingdean – B Nash, C Bennett, M Gilchrist, A Maciver, T Ryder, R Hudson, J Anderton, R Brown, J Irish, D Jenkins, C Darwin. Subs - R John, O Chick, J Cleall

Rustington team vs Angmering Seniors – B Nash, J Beaney, R John, A Maciver, R Miles, R Brown, L O’Connor, K Paraficz, T Ryder, D Jenkins, J Irish. Subs – C Bennett, G Peters, M Gilchrist, J Anderton, R Hudson.