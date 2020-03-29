Hardwell: Expunging season's results is best solution - people's health is far more important

Pagham manager Kerry Hardwell supports moves to end the 2019-20 football season and keep teams in the same divisions for next year.

The manager of the SCFL premier division team admits that's tough on teams who were in line for titles and cup finals but says these are exceptional circumstances.

Pagham had looked in danger of relegation to division one earlier in the campaign but have picked up under Hardwell, who took over as boss in November.

Hardwell said: "It’s sad that the league is to finish In March but I definitely think it’s the correct decision. We have to take what is going on in the world right now into account and people’s health is more important then a football season.

"It’s going to be hard for some clubs who were in semi-finals and top of their respective leagues to not get that feeling of winning the leagues or cups, but again people’s health is far more important.

"I think the best and most fair way the SCFL could deal with this was to expunge the leagues for this year - teams stay in their respective leagues for another season."

Hardwell is monitoring the health and well-being of the Lions players as best he can with no contact allowed. He added: "Pagham FC in general is in full lockdown with everyone with their families and listening to what the government is telling us to do."

I feel for people who have worked hard to top their leagues

Integrity of SCFL is shot to bits

Worthing disappointed but seeing the bigger picture

Sadness at promotion dream being snatched away

This is a terrible day for our club