Hard word recognised at AFC Littlehampton awards evening

AFC Littlehampton Football Club hosted their awards evening to reward players for their efforts over the course of the campaign.

The men’s team and the ladies’ team, who won the title in their first ever season, received individual awards.

Chairman Ciaran Helly and vice-chairman Tim Ede hosted a fantastic celebration of the club’s achievements over the course of a gruelling campaign.

Corey Ede and Katie Burling were presented with the AFC Littlehampton ladies’ progress award.

The golden boot was awarded to Pippa Langridge after she netted 21 times during the campaign.

Young player of the year was collected by Cameron Graham, closely followed in second by Tahlia Juggins.

AFC Littlehampton vice-chairman Tim Ede (left) and chairman Ciaran Helly

Karn Moore and Langridge were manager’s player of the season. The coaches award went to Sian Ford-Hunt and Aaron Grantham.

Captain Ford-Hunt present-ed the players’ player of the year award to Moore.

Club chairman Helly said: “Well done to our award winners – each and every one of them fully deserved their credits and are wonderful assets to the club.

"Our men’s team have made great progress and our women have smashed all expectations by becoming champions.

"Our brilliant team of volunteers have worked tirelessly to provide the best possible provision for our players – so huge thanks must go to them.”

