‘Gutless’ Littlehampton Town left facing relegation

Mitchell Hand lamented Littlehampton Football Club’s efforts as they edged closer to Southern Combination League Premier Division relegation on Saturday.

Defender David Sharman and substitute Alex Fair were the scorers to fire Lancing to a 2-0 success at Culver Road.

It was not the way Golds would have wanted to start a week where they are attempting to avoid the drop this season.

Grant Thetford had a first half spot-kick saved as Golds went down to Lancers.

Defeat leaves Littlehampton four points adrift at the foot of the table with a game in hand on place-above Worthing United.

But interim manager Hand knows his side will have their work cut out now.

He said: “We’re huge underdogs (to stay in the division) now. We need nine points from our final three games and were relying on other sides dropping points aswell.

“It was a really poor game and the boys have accepted the responsibility of the loss. It was a gutless performance and the most disappointed I’ve been since taking charge.

“We’re going to keep fighting and see what we can do in the remaining games.”

Defender Sharman headed Lancers ahead after seven minutes.

Golds were awarded a spot-kick five minutes before the break, only for Josh Measor to save Thetford’s penalty.

Substitute Fair added a second minutes after coming on to leave Littlehampton with it all to do in their fight to stay up.

Golds entertain Loxwood tonight (7.30pm), travel to rivals Arundel on Thursday and end the season at home to Eastbourne United on Saturday.