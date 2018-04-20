Gross proud to be named Brighton's player of the season

Pascal Gross admitted his year could not have gone much better after being named Brighton's player of the season last night.

The 26-year-old has had an outstanding campaign since joining from German side Ingolstadt for just £3m last summer.

The German midfielder has scored six goals and provided eight assists, while his version of the Cruyff turn has baffled opposition defenders all season.

He has quickly become a fans' favourite at the Amex and he polled 36 per cent of the vote to be crowned the club's player of the season.

On winning the award, Gross said: "It means a lot, I'm very proud to come to the Premier League and a different country and get this award from the fans and the club.

"It shows me it was the right step and I'm very pleased to be here and appreciate it.

"The team have made it very easy for me to adapt and I couldn't have done that without them."

Reflecting on his first season in the Premier League, Gross said: "It wouldn't have been easy to do better in my first year. But what I say all the time is if we stay up I'm happy but first we have to finish the job and then I'll be really, really happy with my first season.

"I'm really proud of this season, the team and also of myself. If we stay up, it will be the best season maybe of my career."