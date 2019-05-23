Graham Potter may have to break a few eggs, but he will already have a recipe for Albion success - Johnny Cantor

You know what, I love an omelette. A bit like Gavin and Stacey. Doesn’t matter what’s in it. Just plain will do.

Mushrooms, peppers or perhaps ham and cheese if I’m feeling naughty.

However, there is one key thing you do need to make one. Yes to make an omelette you need to break a few eggs.

Having taken over the reins at the Amex new Head Coach, Graham Potter will inevitably have to break things up a bit to pull it all together again.

Many will have sympathised with former Seagulls boss Chris Hughton when the news of his sacking came through. It was swift. It was brutal. However, it has happened.

Now the club are moving on. The debate over why, when and how the change was made will no doubt continue but the big question remains whether the new man at the helm can impose a more fluent style of play and still deliver results that will keep them in the Premier League.

Some will make the point that the 44-year-old has no top-flight experience but as Deputy Chairman Paul Barber defended the appointment this week on BBC Sussex, neither did Arsene Wenger.

The squad will no doubt need refreshing and we already have wind of various targets as the summer transfer window begins.

It is inevitable that some players may leave as well but Potter’s holistic approach may also provide a new lease of life for various members of the squad.

I think it may prove more difficult in the Premier League but Potter appears to have all the attributes to get the best out of everyone. If not they may just have to move on, or be moved on.

There is undoubtedly a huge amount of talent at the club and despite the third smallest wage bill they have survived for two seasons when many doubted they would. Potter’s initial job will be to assess and analyse his armoury.

He will develop a plan to create the best possible group from the individuals available. It will take everyone to buy into it but he has shown in his previous roles that he can bring most together, if he is given time. And that is the most precious of gifts, time.

Chairman Tony Bloom admitted on Monday you don’t always have time on your side but hopes this appointment will work out for the long-term. I certainly do as well.

I am sure everyone will initially get behind him but I hope he gets the backing required to change things.

The recruitment has to be right and as the former Swansea boss has brought his full team with him including his trusted recruitment assistant he can only be judged on what, and who, he delivers.

Dan Ashworth clearly had an important role to play in bringing in a young, progressive candidate. He too will want this to work as the results will reflect on him either way. It is an exciting new era at the club and the next six months will be very interesting.

Not only will all the supporters be focussed on what happens but the national media and the boardrooms of other clubs will be watching to see how it develops. BBC Sussex will of course be there every step of the way. Some may say it was a brutal sacking but it is certainly a brave appointment and for that the club should be applauded.

It’s not one of the usual names but Bloom has never done that. Chris Hughton was not, and is not, one of those either. He was brought in to do a certain job, provide stability and realise the dream, and he did it with determination and class. I wish him well. I also wish Graham Potter well as he embarks on his next challenge. His first task may well be to reach for the mixing bowl to break a few eggs but I am sure he already has a recipe for success in his mind and may yet serve up a treat.