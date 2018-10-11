Gordon Greer was a key part of Brighton & Hove Albion’s success but maybe didn’t get the recognition he deserved - Johnny Cantor

I think all the Albion fans heading through the exits on Friday night will have been buoyed by the victory over West Ham United.

Desperate defending was required at times but all that really mattered as the international break loomed was the final column on the league table.

This week has been dominated by Lewis Dunk’s inclusion in the England squad. The future looks bright. However, sometimes it is also good to reflect, remember and reminisce.

On BBC Sussex we were provided with that opportunity as former Albion captain Gordon Greer joined me in the commentary box for his debut on the radio, and he was very good.

For me it was wonderful to cast my mind back to the League One promotion, the title, the opening league game at the Amex. However, it was also important for him. The Scottish international admitted he never had the chance to say goodbye to the club, his teammates and the fans.

Some supporters had nicked off for a beverage at half-time but it was important that he was applauded for his efforts with the Seagulls.

I always thought he was one of the Albion’s most consistent performers but maybe never quite got the recognition. I asked if he felt undervalued during his time with the club as others grabbed the headlines but in his usual understated way said he was just happy to get on with his job and enjoy the team’s success.

The national press and media now regularly discuss ‘The Albion Story’ and even on Friday night I was asked to contribute to another podcast about the changes I had noted over the last decade.

However, Greer epitomised the ethos established by manager Gus Poyet. He has a very different character of course but in terms of style of play that was where it all began.

Things have moved on but sometimes the return of a former player or a chance meeting can revive the memories, stir the sinews and allow us to appreciate what has gone before.

Now all the talk is of Lewis Dunk and his potential as an England international. Who was it who accompanied him through the leagues? Gordon Greer.

Dunk is an undoubted talent and we hope he continues to fulfil his potential. Hopefully he will be as consistent as Greer was for his club. I’m sure the Scot will enjoy watching Dunk’s progress, even if he has Three Lions on his chest!

