Golds boost attacking options ahead of crucial run-in

Littlehampton Town Football Club interim manager Mitchell Hand has bolstered his attacking options as his side face a fight to remain in the Southern Combination League Premier Division.

Forward Ben Gray is back and available after a stint travelling, while frontman Charlie Pitcher has agreed on a switch to The Sportsfield.

Basement boys Littlehampton are currently five points adrift at the bottom of the SCFL Premier Division with nine games to go and are in desperate need of points and goals to avoid relegation.

Hand, who has won just one of his ten matches since taking temporary charge in January, hopes the additions of Gray and Pitcher can help fire his team to safety.

He said: “We’ve boosted the squad massively with the return of Ben, who is a huge player for us. We’ve also added Charlie, who is a massive goal threat so that can only make us stronger.

“There is potential to bring Daniel Kempson back to the club, although he’s still struggling with injury.”

Golds’ game at Worthing United was postponed on Saturday.

Mavericks’ clubhouse was damaged which meant the match could not go ahead.

The free weekend means Golds will have gone two weeks without a game when they entertain Loxwood on Saturday.

Things are not looking good for Littlehampton with nine games left this season but Hand still has hope.

He said: “It’s a tough one to predict how many games we are going to need to win to stay in this division. It’s got to the stage now where we are dependent on other results, so all we can do is take it week by week and see where that takes us.

“I still believe that we’ve got enough in the squad to string a few wins together.”

Littlehampton’s last action was a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of place-above Hassocks, which left them five points from safety.

Hand is hopeful a week's break will benefit his squad: “I’m hoping the players have had a chance to re-evaluate and come back Saturday with fresh minds."

“We’re looking forward to the game against Loxwood and will be looking to get something from it.”

Golds’ clash at Worthing United has been rearranged for Tuesday, April 10.