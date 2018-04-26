Golds and Arundel to do battle in huge derby

Littlehampton Town and Arundel meet in one of the biggest derby fixtures between the two in recent times tonight.

Basement boys Golds make the trip to Mill Road to take on struggling Mullets with both still needing points to secure their Southern Combination League Premier Division status.

Littlehampton suffered late heartbreak on Tuesday as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Loxwood to leave them four points adrift at the foot of the table with just two games left this season.

Third from bottom Arundel were beaten on the same evening, going down to Three Bridges – who sealed promotion – to leave them looking over their shoulders in the battle to beat the drop.

Mitchell Hand’s Golds know a win would take them to within a point of place-above Worthing United and Richard Towers’ 18th-placed Mullets.

However Arundel need just to avoid defeat and another season in the SCFL Premier Division will be secured.

