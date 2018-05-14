Geary aiming high after being named Golds boss

Nigel Geary has set his sights on taking Littlehampton Town Football Club straight back up into the Southern Combination League Premier Division next season.

Geary made his return to senior management earlier today after being named Golds boss.

Littlehampton endured a turbulent season and finished bottom of the SCFL Premier Division - just three seasons after winning the title.

Interim manager Mitchell Hand stepped down following Golds’ relegation and the club ended their search for his replacement today as Geary took charge.

The 36-year-old had been assistant to John Sharman at Lancing for the past 18 months but does have experience of managing in SCFL Division 1.

Geary claimed a memorable double with Worthing United in his first season in senior management four years ago.

Mavericks claimed the then-Sussex County League Division 2 title as well as winning the League Cup in the same season.

That experience will stand Geary in good stead but he is taking nothing for granted as he prepares for a return to management.

He said: “When I was approached by Rob (McAlees; Littlehampton chairman) it was a job I was interested in straight away.

“I’d spoken to other clubs over the past few weeks but as soon as I learned of Littlehampton’s interest, it’s where I wanted to go.

“It’s a massive club and certainly should not be at the level they find themselves next season.

“The primary aim is promotion and that is what I’ll be setting out to achieve.”

Despite winning the league title in his only previous season at this level, Geary is not expecting an easy ride next term.

He said: “I was fortunate to have such a good team at Worthing United when we won the title at this level.

“We had an unbelievable season back then but the standard is always improving and I’m under no illusion this is going to be an easy job.”

Geary has yet to speak with any of last season’s relegated squad but is open to players making a return in pre-season.

The newly-appointed Golds boss is also expecting to name his backroom team over the next week.

Geary said: “Littlehampton have had a core group of players at the club over the past few seasons and I’d welcome all the team from last season back.

“Obviously I’ve got people in mind who I want to join me here and I’m hoping to bring them in.

“I’m still in discussions as I look to finalise my backroom team for the season ahead as well. The hope is to have an assistant and various other members of backroom staff.

I want to start finalising things as soon as I possibly can and build for what I hope will be a successful season and more success beyond that.”