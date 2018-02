More than 3,400 Albion fans cheered the side on in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Glenn Murray’s early penalty had the Seagulls supporters cheering a first Premier League away goal since early November but Saints levelled just past the hour mark.

There was a total crowd of 30,034 at St Mary’s, with 3,407 Brighton fans on a cold Wednesday evening.

Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography) was there to capture all the action - click link above to see a gallery of his pictures