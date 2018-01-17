Frontman Gaskin 'not returning' to Golds

Littlehampton Town Football Club interim manager Mitchell Hand conceded frontman George Gaskin will not be returning this month.

Striker Gaskin, who started the season with Golds, made Shoreham manager Sammy Donnelly aware of his decision to leave Middle Road last weekend.

Gaskin was Littlehampton player/manager for the 2015/16 season and has spent a large part of his career at his hometown team.

However, Hand revealed the forward would not be making a return to Golds this time around.

He said: “Unfortunately not. As good of a friend George is, I’m wishing him all the best in the future wherever he ends up.”

Hand, who also started the season at Shoreham, has raided his former team over the past week.

Centre-back Lee Denyer made his Littlehampton debut in Saturday’s home defeat to high-flying Eastbourne Town, while Steven Herbert has also joined.

That is on top of the additions of Grant Thetford from Horsham YMCA and dual-signed duo Alex Duncan and Matt Axell.

Hand’s latest signing since taking charge earlier this month is former Bognor goalkeeper Craig Stoner.

Interim boss Hand is looking to bolster his playing squad after his winless run since taking charge was extended to three matches on Saturday.

Littlehampton suffered a 5-0 home Southern Combination League Premier Division humbling at the hands of second-placed Eastbourne Town.

Evan Archibald and Liam Baitup both struck twice, with former Worthing winger Aaron Hopkinson rounded off the scoring as Town put in a five-star showing.

There was just 28 minutes between Archibald’s opener four minutes before the break and the fifth scored by Hopkinson.

And Hand has called on his struggling team to improve.

He said: “It was very disappointing.

“We were in the game for 55 minutes but were playing against a team who reached the last 32 of the FA Vase this season.

“When they get chances they punish you and we were victims of our own mistakes once again. On paper fixtures will get easier, yes. But on paper our side in good enough to win games, which we haven’t so far.

“Unless we start picking up points, we cannot count games against teams lower in the league easier then any others.”

LITTLEHAMPTON TOWN: Askew; Duncan, McKay, O’Hagan, Chaplin; Thetford, Garnham, Denyer; Newhouse, Pattenden, Bell. Subs: D.Hand (Newhouse, 61), M.Hand (Chaplin, 61), Farrell (McKay, 66).

Littlehampton’s annual Bernie Blowen Memorial Cup tie with neighbours Rustington was postponed last night.

Golds were due to entertain two-divisions-lower SCFL Division 2 Blues but The Sportsfield surface was deemed unplayable.