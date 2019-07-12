Friday’s Premier League Whispers: Cardiff target Brighton’s Glenn Murray and Dani Alves to Manchester City

Cardiff City are said to be weighing up a move for Brighton striker Glenn Murray.

Neil Warnock is huge admirer of the 35-year-old striker and believes he could be the man to fire Cardiff back into the Premier at the first attempt. (reports WalesOnline).

Murray, who has one-year remaining on his contract, previously worked with Warnock, 70, at Crystal Palace.

Both Manchester clubs continue to target Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes. A transfer came a step closer as Sporting Lisbon seem close to signing his replacement - Palermo’s Macedonian Aleksandar Trajkovski.

Inter Milan must pay £75m to land Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku (according to The Sun). Inter’s sporting director Piero Ausilio has been in the UK this week to try and conclude a deal.

Leicester have joined the race to bring Samdoria’s Dennis Praet to the Premier League. Arsenal previously had a bid rejected for the 25-year-old, who Samdoria value at around £15m

Newcastle have told Manchester United they must pay a huge £50m to land English midfielder Sean Longstaff. The Telegraph report that the Old Trafford club value the 21-year-old at around £20m.

And Manchester City are set to bring Brazilian right back Dani Alves to the club. The 36-year-old is the most decorated footballer in history and is available on a free transfer, reports the Daily Mail.