Franzen-Jones departs East Preston

Frontman Lukas Franzen-Jones departed East Preston Football Club on Monday.

The youngster has completed a move to EP’s Southern Combination League Premier Division rivals Saltdean United.

East Preston Bob Paine revealed Franzen-Jones decided to stay at the Lashmar following an initial approach a few weeks back, before agreeing on a move earlier this week.

“Saltdean made Lukas a significant offer to go and play for them,” Paine said.

“It was an offer Lukas felt he could not turn down, therefore he took the decision to leave East Preston.

“We had an approach from Saltdean a few weeks back, and at the time, Lukas was staying with us. That’s football, we move on as they say, when one door closes another one opens. This will give another of our good young players a good opportunity.”

East Preston’s scheduled game at Hassocks on Saturday was postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch, meaning each of Paine’s team last three matches have been called off.

With a free weekend ahead, EP boss Paine admits it is a frustrating time at present.

He added: “We’ve not played since December 19 as we’ve had three postponed games in a row.

“It is frustrating for the players as we are training twice a week but with no games. It is what it is, we just have to deal with it and make sure we are ready.”