Former Sussex footballer plays in Tim Cahill's international farewell

Former Sussex football star Omar Bugiel was in action for Lebanon against Australia for Tim Cahill's international farewell today.

The 24-year-old played for Selsey, Burgess Hill, Bognor Regis and Worthing before joining Forest Green Rovers in February, 2017. Bugiel now plays for Bromley in the National League and started the match at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney, in front of a 33,268 crowd.

Cahill, Australia's all-time record goalscorer, was introduced after 82 minutes as goals from Martin Boyle, with two, and Mathew Leckie took the Socceroos to a 3-0 victory.

Unfortunately for Bugiel, his night came to an early end as he went off after just six minutes with a hamstring injury.

In action for Australia were Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy and Hull midfielder Jackson Irvine.

