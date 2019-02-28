Five-star Rustington reach League Cup final to remain on treble trail

Rustington's hopes of lifting silverware on three fronts this term are still alive.

Chris Darwin and Josh Irish both fired doubles while Jack Anderton also struck as Blues booked their spot in the SCFL Division 2 Cup final courtesy of a crushing 5-0 triumph over Upper Beeding at The Lashmar on Wednesday.

Kerry Hardwell's men are just a win away from lifting the League Cup, a point clear at the top of the table and have the Sussex Intermediate Cup semi-final - against Upper Beeding - on the horizon as they chase the treble.

And the Blues boss felt his side's class shone through against Upper Beeding.

He said: "We were superb all round.

"The boys were fantastic all over the park and myself, Tucks (Jon Tucker; Rustington assisstant manager) and Mark (Rowland) couldn't fault any of them. Our class really did shine through.

"In the last three games the boys have really turned a screw and been fantastic."

Rustington's progress to the SCFL Division 2 Cup final never looked in doubt as they raced 4-0 ahead by half time.

Darwin broke the deadlock inside 21 seconds to put Blues on the way to victory in the semi-final tie.

Irish doubled Rustington's advantage on 21 minutes before Anderton added a third on the half-hour.

Blues spot in the final was all but booked five minutes prior to the interval when Darwin struck again to make it 4-0.

Irish had his second nine minutes after the break to wrap up a routine win for Rustington.

Table-toppers Blues return to league action with a trip to rivals Angmering Seniors on Saturday.

