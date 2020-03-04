Five-star Littlehampton Town maintain unbeaten run

Littlehampton Town kept up their unbeaten season with a 5-0 win over Roffey on Tuesday night.

Two goals from Dion Jarvis, a Jordan Layton penalty and one each from Harry Russell and David Herbert gave the Golds the win and extended their lead to eight points at the top of Division 1.

Assistant boss Mitch Hand said: “It was a great win.

“We had 80 per cent of the play in the first half but to be fair Roffey worked so hard and made it impossible to score.

“But the way we started the second half was first class.

“We moved the ball quicker and the intensity was much better and we got our reward for our hard work.”

With Liverpool losing at the weekend, the Golds are now only a handful of clubs in the whole of England who remain unbeaten.

Hand said: “In terms of going unbeaten it’s a lovely thought but it wasn’t an aim at the beginning of the season so it’s not going to become one now.

“It would be an unbelievable achievement for us but the target is to win the division, and potentially a cup.”

But Littlehampton will not be adding to their points tally this weekend as they do not have a fixture.

Hand said: “It’s very frustrating as we want to be playing games, but what can you do?

“You just know in April we will be playing three games a week and it’s ridiculous but what can you do?”