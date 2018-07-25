Fan and action picture gallery from Brighton's draw at Charlton

Albion stepped up their preparations for the new Premier League season by playing two games yesterday.

A 1-1 draw in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Portsmouth in the morning was followed by a 1-1 draw away to Charlton in the evening.

Lewis Dunk in action at Charlton last night. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

There were 458 Seagulls fans who made the trip to the Valley and summer signings Leon Balogun and Bernardo were both in action.

Pascal Gross was on target for Albion but Naby Sarr struck ten minutes from time to ensure the game was drawn.

