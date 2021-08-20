FA Cup: Which Sussex teams are going for glory this weekend?

Pagham score at Steyning in the extra preliminary round - but it was Steyning who got through in a replay / Picture: Roger Smith

Between them they're involved in 15 extra preliminary round ties in which they'll be hoping to reach the first qualifying round.

There are two Sussex derbies - Lancing host Haywards Heath in an all-Isthmian south east division tie while Peacehaven entertain Crawley Down Gatwick in a clash of two SCFL sides.

As well as a place in the first of four qualfying rounds that precede the first round proper, this weekend's ties offer £1,444 in prize money to winning teams. Losing sides will get a consolation sum of £481.

The prize money goes up to £2.250 for teams who win in the first qualifying round. Teams from step three of the non-league pyramid - including the Isthmian premier division - enter the competition in the first qualifying round, with step one and two clubs joining in nearer to the first round proper.

Here are this weekend's ties involving clubs from Sussex and the SCFL - and as we wonder which local team, if any, can 'do a Chichester' and follow in the footsteps of the Oaklands Park team, who got to the second round proper two seasons ago, we say: Good luck to all teams involved. Look out for reports on our websites and in our papers.

Abbey Rangers v Loxwood

Bearsted v Burgess Hill Town

Beckenham Town v Hastings United

Kennington v Little Common

Lancing v Haywards Heath Town

Lingfield v Chertsey Town

Newhaven v Jersey Bulls

Peacehaven & Telscombe v Crawley Down Gatwick

Sheppey United v Saltdean United

South Park v Three Bridges

Steyning Town Community v Sutton Common Rovers

Sittingbourne v Littlehampton Town

Whitstable Town v Alfold

Whyteleafe v Whitehawk