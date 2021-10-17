FA Cup first round: Horsham land 344-mile trip to League Two Carlisle

The FA Cup draw was held on Sunday afternoon

It is not quite the dream draw the Hornets might have got, but with Carlisle struggling one of the bottom in the fourth tier, Dom Di Paola's side might fancy their chances of another upset.

The draw was shown live on ITV and conducted by Kelly Smith and Wes Morgan.

It's a mammoth 344 mile trip between the two clubs' grounds and the journey takes just over five and a half hours, according to the AA route planner.

The draw was shown live on ITV and conducted by Kelly Smith and Wes Morgan.

First round matches will be played between Friday, November 5 and Monday 8 with a number being selected for BBC or ITV TV coverage.

Sides who won in this weekend's final qualifying round get £9,375 prize money while if they can prosper in the next round they'll bag a further £22,629.