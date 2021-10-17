FA Cup first round draw: Where can I watch it, what number are Horsham, who could they face next?

Horsham attack against Woking in the FA Cup / Picture: Derek Martin Photography and Art

After their memorable win over Woking in the fourth qualifying round they go into the hat as ball number 64 waiting nervously to see if they draw one of the League One or Two big boys - or perhaps another non-league side who could offer them a better chance of going even further.

You can see the full list of ball numbers below for a draw that is live on ITV at 1pm. We'll have news of and reaction to Horsham's draw on this website too.

This next stage of the competition sees clubs from Leagues One and Two enter, with a chance of being paired with the 32 non-league clubs who progress from the qualifying rounds.

The first round will be held between Friday, November 5 and Monday 8, with winning clubs getting £22,629 from the competition prize fund. A number of games will be selected for BBC or ITV coverage.

First round draw numbers

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barrow

4. Bolton Wanderers

5. Bradford City

6. Bristol Rovers

7. Burton Albion

8. Cambridge United

9. Carlisle United

10. Charlton Athletic

11. Cheltenham Town

12. Colchester United

13. Crawley Town

14. Crewe Alexandra

15. Doncaster Rovers

16. Exeter City

17. Fleetwood Town

18. Forest Green Rovers

19. Gillingham

20. Harrogate Town

21. Hartlepool United

22. Ipswich Town

23. Leyton Orient

24. Lincoln City

25. Mansfield Town

26. Milton Keynes Dons

27. Morecambe

28. Newport County

29. Northampton Town

30. Oldham Athletic

31. Oxford United

32. Plymouth Argyle

33. Port Vale

34. Portsmouth

35. Rochdale

36. Rotherham United

37. Salford City

38. Scunthorpe United

39. Sheffield Wednesday

40. Shrewsbury Town

41. Stevenage

42. Sunderland

43. Sutton United

44. Swindon Town

45. Tranmere Rovers

46. Walsall

47. Wigan Athletic

48. Wycombe Wanderers

49. Marine or Wrexham

50. Marske United or Gateshead

51. Chesterfield

52. Brackley Town or Guisely

53. Solihull Moors

54. Pontefract Collieries or FC Halifax Town

55. York City or Morpeth Town

56. Kettering Town or Buxton

57. Boston United or Stratford Town

58. King's Lynn Town

59. Grimsby Town

60. Stockport County

61. Altrincham

62. Tamworth or Notts County

63. Ebbsfleet

64. Horsham

65. Dorking Wanderers or Hayes & Yeading United

66. Corinthian Casuals or St Albans City

67. Maidenhead United

68. Kidderminster Harriers

69. Bromley

70. Harrow Borough

71. Dagenham & Redbridge

72. AFC Sudbury

73. Banbury United

74. Boreham Wood

75. Yeovil Town or Weymouth

76. Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta

77. Bowers & Pitsea

78. Dover Athletic or Yate Town

79. Torquay United or Havant & Waterlooville