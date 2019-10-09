Every Brighton and Hove Albion loan player tracked
The loan market is big business for Premier League clubs and we check in on each Brighton player plying their trade away from the Amex.
The Albion are represented in South America, across the European leagues and also the lower divisions of English football.
1. Matthew Clarke - Derby County
Loaned out to Derby County following his switch from Portsmouth to Brighton last summer. Has made nine appearances for Derby and has impressed.
Getty
2. Ben White - Leeds United
Making a big impact at Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds at centre back. Named Championship player of the month for August.
Getty
3. Alexis Mac Allister - Boca Juniors
Brighton's talented Argentinian has helped Boca to an unbeaten start and they top the Superliga Argentina. The 20-year-old has made six appearances so far
Getty
4. Percy Tau - Club Brugge
Tau has helped unbeaten Brugge to the top of their league and also featured in the Champions League. Claimed an assist in the Bernabeu in the 2-2 against Real Madrid.
Getty
View more