EP sunk by late strikes against Newhaven

East Preston boss Bob Paine was pleased with the performance of his side on Tuesday night, depsite losing 4-2 to Newhaven.

EP were 2-1 up against the Dockers in the SCFL Premier Division thanks to a brace from Lucas Franzen-Jones with 20 minutes to go but goals from Ian Robinson, Ebou Jallow and Lee Robinson saw Newhaven claim the three points.

Paine said: “I was very pleased with the first half performance in which we controlled the game and were good value for our goal lead at half-time.

“Although we came under a bit more pressure in the second half, we generally defended well and had a couple of reasonable opportunities to increase our lead which would have killed them off. It was disappointing to concede an equaliser 18 minutes from the end with a sloppy goal and to lose the match in the last seven minutes.

“To be honest, I’m fairly happy with the general performance but not with the way we conceded the second and third goals which we could and should have done better with.

“We have had a couple of difficult results and we are going to see what we are made of now."