EP's wait for competitive action is extended as United clash is called off

A frustrating month or so for East Preston Football Club continued last night.

Bob Paine’s troops have now gone more than six weeks without a match, with a scheduled Southern Combination League Premier Division fixture at Worthing United another to fall victim of the recent bad weather.

Signs were looking positive in early afternoon when a pitch inspection at Lyons Way had deemed the surface playable.

Rain continued to fall at a persistent rate throughout the afternoon, leaving Mavericks with no choice but to call the match off after another inspection was conducted less than an hour before kick-off by the referee.

East Preston’s players and management had already arrived at the ground - compounding another night of frustration for all involved.

EP’s last competitive action came way back on December 19 when they were beaten 4-2 by Newhaven. East Preston are due to travel to Pagham on Saturday.

East Preston boss Paine felt it summed up how things are going at present for his squad and said: "It's been such a frustrating month or so. Everything was laid out, we were ready to play only to be told - once at the ground - the game had been called off.

"Player safety has to come into consideration and we respect the decision of the referee. Credit to Worthing United aswell, they did all they could to get the match on but it wasn't to be.

"We've got to be ready for Pagham on Saturday now, having no game for nearly six weeks will not be an excuse used by us."

Worthing United player/manager Matt Evans was also left annoyed at the late decision to postpone.

He said: "The pitch had passed a morning inspection but, after the rain the afternoon, the match referee decided it wasn't fit to play on. It was frustrating because our lads are in a good frame of mind at the moment and were chomping at the bit to play."

East Preston are due to make the trip to Pagham in the league on Saturday, while Mavericks are not in action until Tuesday as they entertain place-below, fourth-from-bottom Arundel.