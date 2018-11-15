England v USA: 'Lewis Dunk finally where he belongs' - fans react to Brighton and Hove Albion star's debut

Lewis Dunk in action for Brighton and Hove Albion
Fans, journalists and radio presenters have taken to social media to congratulate Lewis Dunk on his England debut against the USA.

Dunk made the starting line-up for the friendly, in which Wayne Ronney will play his 120th cap for England. And fans are delighted for the defender.

Long-term Albion fan @farside1 tweeted: "60 years a #BHAFC fan and only the second Albion player I've seen play for #England What an absolute delight to watch #LewisDunk represent his country tonight."

@Steven1Aguiar tweeted: "Lewis Dunk finally where he belongs, been calling this for a couple years now," while Tyler Moran said: "Buzzing for @lewisdunk making his England debut!"

Vikkisu had one hope tonight. She said: "So pleased for @lewisdunk but for the love of god please come back to us at @OfficialBHAFC in one piece!"

@PressOfficerMan spelt out what an achievement it is for the club quite nicely. He said: "Brighton and Hove Albion's recovery complete. May 1983: relegated from top division. May 1997: one game from falling out of the English league. May 2017: first promotion to the top division in 34 years. Nov 2018: defender Lewis Dunk plays for England #ENGvUSA"

Brighton season ticket holder Kayleigh Rebecca (@brightongirl20) tweetd: "Im not even gonna lie, got slightly emotional watching @lewisdunk sing the national anthem! #bhafc #hesoneofourown #dunk #sussexbythesea #ENGvUSA!"

Horsham man Mark Barrett tweeted: "Brilliant to see Lewis Dunk make his debut for @England - know his Dad will be extremely proud!"

Radio presenter Jack Hayes (@jacktheladradio) tweeted: "What a night for @lewisdunk starting for England & a proud night for his club too!! A very proud day for him and @OfficialBHAFC just brilliant. Good for you Lewis."

Paul Hayward, chief sports writer of the Daily Telegraph tweeted: "Lewis Dunk, who’s making his England debut, went to the school next to the one my children attended. I feel he’s representing the area, his whole generation in these parts. I love that about sport."