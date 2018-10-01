East Preston v Saltdean picture gallery

East Preston inflicted a first league defeat of the season on Saltdean on Saturday with a 1-0 win at the Lashmar.

Dan Huet got the only goal of the game a minute before half-time in front of a crowd of 222.

Action from East Preston's win against Saltdean. Picture by Stephen Goodger

The win moved EP up to tenth in the SCFL Premier Division table.

Click on the video above to view Stephen Goodger's pictures from the match.

