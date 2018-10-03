East Preston progress past Peacehaven & Telscombe

Lucas Pattenden’s strike secured East Preston’s place in round two of the Sussex Senior Cup last night.

Pattenden got the only goal 18 minutes from time as Bob Paine’s team wrapped up a 1-0 first round success over SCFL Premier Division rivals Peacehaven & Telscombe.

East Preston were winners at Magpies at the same stage last season before drawing Brighton & Hove Albion under-23s in the second round.

Boss Paine is hoping for a similar glamour tie after seeing off Peacehaven.

He said: “I think it was a thoroughly deserved victory. We could have been two or three goals to the good but for a couple of fine saves from their goalkeeper. We’ve responded so well after what was a bad half at Lingfield. Defensively we were sound and we now look forward to who we get in the next round.”

East Preston were dominant for much of it, with the winner coming 18 minutes from time courtesy of Pattenden.

EP make the trip to Newhaven on Saturday.

EAST PRESTON: Collins; DaCosta, Lyne, Searle; Pattenden, Barnes, Rafferty, Slaughter, Nicholson; Brodie, Huet. Subs: Quirke (Brodie, 69), Jenkins (Searle, 75), Heryet, Tilley, Etherington.

