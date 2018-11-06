East Preston manager Bob Paine hails 'another great league performance '

Four wins from the last five league games, including this one against Loxwood, has taken East Preston to seventh place in the SCFL Premier Division.

Loxwood came to the Lashmar under new management but EP started quickly and took the lead after just nine minutes.

Asa Nicholson poked home after a goal mouth scramble to give the home side a goal advantage.

Shortly after Loxwood had a free kick just outside the area which rattled the home sides crossbar and was cleared to safety.

EP controlled most of the first half and had several opportunities to increase their lead. On 20 minutes Jack Barnes took a free kick which went over the bar then Jake Heryet hit the bar with a header and Barnes again had a shot which went high over the bar.

Luke Brodie had the next opportunity but his shot had the same result as Barnes and flew over the bar.

Just before half time Brodie put in a great cross which was acrobatically met by Heryet and Liam Matthews in the Loxwood goal made a fantastic save. The final action of the half saw Dave Beaney put his header wide from a corner.

EP started the second half as they had finished the first and doubled their lead on 48 minutes following some nice build up play Brodie hit a right foot shot which gave Matthews no chance 2-0.

Heryet had the next chance but his right foot shot from the edge of the box was saved by Matthews. EP made it three on 68 mins when some great work by Heryet on the right and good cross saw Nicholson react first and his smart finish made it 3-0. Heryet put the game to bed two minutes later when from some great individual work saw him beat Matthews from the right hand side of the six yard box 4-0.

EP keeper George Bentley was called into action with 14 mins to go when he made a smart save and from the follow up Tom Lyne cleared off the line. With five minutes to go Loxwood got a consolation goal when a cross was allowed from the Loxwood left and Hugo Cowen finished neatly from inside the six yard box.

Manager Bob Paine said: “Another great league performance making it 12 points from 15 and we now sit in seventh place.

“Once again I thought we controlled the match and our movement and pace caused Loxwood problems.

“In a number of games this season we have not killed teams off after having numerous chances so it was pleasing to have a strong second half and take some of our chances."’

Team: George Bentley, Nathan DaCosta, Dave Beaney, Scott Slaughter, Tom Lyne, Lewis Jenkins, Lucas Pattenden, Jack Barnes, Jake Heryet (Oatway 82 mins), Luke Brodie (Rafferty 72 mins), Asa Nicholson (Huet 72 mins)

Subs: Tom Crook, Josh Etherington, Scott Rafferty, Dan Huet, Mackenzie Oatway