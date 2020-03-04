East Preston grab 'vital three points' at Steyning Town

Manager Lee Baldwin was proud of his side securing a ‘vital three points’ in East Preston’s 2-1 away win over Steyning Town in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Goals from Howard Neighbour and Daniel Simmonds gave EP the victory.

Neighbour opened the scoring for the visitors after nine minutes when got on the end of a ball over the top and tapped home after having his initial shot saved.

The Barrowmen were again undone by a ball over the top as Neighbour sent Simmonds clean through and he coolly slotted home to double the visitors’ lead on 31 minutes.

The Barrowmen halved the deficit on 52 minutes when a cross from the right was put home by Scott Faber storming in at the back post.

Johan van Driel almost made it 3-1 late on but his shot was dragged wide of the post.

Despite some late Steyning pressure East Preston managed to hold on for the vital three points.

After the match Baldwin praised his team’s ‘exceptional’ performance.

He said: “It was a fantastic win on Saturday but the most important thing is we got the vital three points.

“In the first half we were exceptional and thoroughly deserved the lead but in the second half we took our foot off and rode our luck at times.”

East Preston host Eastbourne United on Saturday and Baldwin is hoping to get some revenge.

He said: “Eastbourne United gave us a torrid time at there place and I think we owe them one back so hopefully we can sustain Saturday’s first half performance for a longer period and get another three points.”

East Preston: Maskell, Williamson, Hawker, Van Driel, Williams, J Williamson, Clack, Chick, Neighbour, Simmonds (Barratt 89), Brodie (Crouch 77).