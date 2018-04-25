East Preston fall to defeat in penultimate fixture

East Preston Football Club were beaten in their penultimate match of the Southern Combination League Premier Division campaign last night.

A double from striker Dan Huet could not prevent Bob Paine’s team from falling to a 4-2 defeat at Eastbourne Town.

East Preston have enjoyed a successful return to the SCFL Premier Division this season and sit safely in mid-table with a game to go.

Boss Paine has been pleased with his side’s efforts this season and said: “We played some good football at times (against Eastbourne Town) but conceded a couple of sloppy goals.

“I’m really proud of the way my young team have coped with things back at this level this season. We’re in a good position to really push on and improve next year.”

Both sides started well, with Eastbourne Town taking the lead through Evan Archibald on seven minutes.

Forward Huet levelled things up at 1-1 soon afterwards but Archibald restored Town’s lead on the half-hour.

The home side looked to have wrapped things up eight minutes after the restart, taking a two-goal lead for the first time when Dan Bolwell netted.

Huet gave East Preston hope once more as he made it 3-2 20 minutes from the end. But Matt Fear ensured Town were 4-2 winners.

EAST PRESTON: Purkis; Josh Parazo, Lyne, Etherington, DaCosta; Searle, Barnes; Heryet, Quirke, Brodie; Huet. Subs: Nicholson (Searle, 68), Bird (Lyne, 80), Laughlin (Brodie, 86), Donaldson, Slaughter.

n EP scored an impressive win in their final Southern Combination League Premier Division home game of the season on Saturday.

An own-goal and a strike from forward Huet saw EP run out 2-1 winners over AFC Uckfield Town at The Lashmar.

East Preston boss Paine felt the win was the perfect way to sign off at home this season. He said: “‘It was an excellent team performance to finish off our home league season. We’ve shown a lot of character since our heavy defeat last Saturday, picking up four points since then. We played some great football on a difficult surface and our desire to get the three points was immense.

“This group has come so far this season and we saw how much they have grown up and developed playing against a strong, experienced Uckfield team.”