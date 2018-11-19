East Preston boss Bob Paine: 'You knew what was going to happen but couldn’t do anything to stop it'

After defeating Crawley Down Gatwick 5-0 in the Sussex Senior Cup only ten days ago a much more determined CDG took all three points at the Lashmar with a 0-1 win.

In what was a disappointing first half performance from the home side both teams had chances in the first half and a combination of poor finishing and good defending ensured that the score remained goalless.

East Preston v Crawley Down Gatwick. Picture by Stephen Goodger

EP had a number of good chances with Dan Huet heading over from a Dave Beaney cross, Beaney then had a right foot shot from a Lucas Pattenden cross which flashed wide. Pattenden then put in a great cross and Huet’s shot went over the bar.

Shortly after from a Luke Brodie cross Jack Barnes headed wide.

CDG took the lead on 39 mins when poor defending from a cross into the box allowed Marc Pelling to have a free header at the far post which he couldn’t miss.

EP started the second half on the front foot but were unable to break down a resolute CDG defence and ultimately paid for a disappointing first half at both ends of the pitch.

The game was a good to watch and played in a fine spirit but ultimately EP will see this as points dropped in their bid to consolidate in the top half of the league.

Manager Bob Paine said: “It was one of those games where you knew what was going to happen but couldn’t do anything to stop it.

“Having beaten them 5-0 ten days ago any side with anything about them is not going to let that happen again and pride is a powerful emotion. Credit to CDG they worked very hard and we were not at the races in that first half.

“Having said that we had some good chances but gave a poor goal away and although better in the second half could not break them down.

“Extremely disappointed to lose but we have come back well from previous disappointments and we will see if we can again at Broadbridge Heath next week.’

Team: George Bentley, Nathan DaCosta, Dave Beaney, Scott Slaughter, Matt Searle, Lewis Jenkins (Pidgeon 22 mins), Lucas Pattenden, Jack Barnes, Dan Huet (Callaghan 85 mins), Luke Brodie (Rafferty 85 mins), Asa Nicholson. Subs: James Fernandes, Josh Etherington, Sam Pidgeon, Scott Rafferty, Harry Callaghan