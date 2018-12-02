Dunk hails Andone after full Brighton & Hove Albion debut

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk praised Florin Andone after the Romanian striker scored the winner at Huddersfield on his first start for the club yesterday.

A hamstring injury and the form of Glenn Murray Andone had restricted Andone to three substitute appearances after he joined Brighton from Deportivo in the summer.



With yesterday's game the first of three matches in a week, Albion boss Chris Hughton rotated his squad and Andone started in place of top-scorer Murray.



The 25-year-old went close in the first half, before he headed the winner from Solly March's cross 20 minutes from time.



Dunk said: "I thought he was excellent. He gave us a real different dimension and is a threat in behind. It's what we needed especially with them down to ten men.



"We had to stretch them and make the pitch as big as possible and he did a great job.



"He never stopped running and got the goal, which was credit to him as it was a great run across the front post and a good header. I'm really buzzing for him."



On the victory, Dunk said: "It's a massive win. Obviously we've had bad times up here in recent years and to get the win is massive for us. It pushes us a little bit further up the table and a good way clear of the bottom now.



"It was always going to be tough but we showed a good mentality and reacted well after conceding."



Dunk was pleased to get the win playing against ten men, after the Seagulls had drawn 1-1 with ten-man Leicester the previous week.



He said: "They had a man sent off which made it easier for us but last week it showed it's not always easy against ten men and we were completely different to last week.



"We made sure we punished them, kept the ball and made them run. We did the job professionally and it was a massive win for us.



"After playing ten men last week and then playing ten men again, we had to get the win. We couldn't let the two games slip and we just had to get the job done and thankfully the boys popped up with the goals.



"It's still frustrating we didn't kill the game off and it showed in the last five minutes it's never over. We'll have to make sure we kill it off next time."

HAVE YOU READ?

Six things we learned from Huddersfield v Brighton

Huddersfield v Brighton player ratings

Huddersfield star says Brighton loan got his career back on track

David Wagner unhappy with Steve Mounie's red card and says Brighton should have had two players sent off

Huddersfield v Brighton picture gallery

First Brighton goal will give Florin Andone confidence

​A guide on what to buy Brighton & Hove Albion fans for Christmas