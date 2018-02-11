Dunk feared Stoke would get another penalty for his goal-saving tackle

Lewis Dunk feared referee Bobby Madley was going to point to the spot for another Stoke penalty after his goal-saving tackle yesterday.

Dunk superbly slid in to stop Charlie Adam scoring the rebound after the Stoke midfielder's spot-kick was saved by Albion keeper Mathew Ryan.



The Brighton defender admitted afterwards: “I thought my challenge was more of a penalty than the one the referee gave, but thankfully he didn’t. It was a big point, but I thought we should’ve got more out of it.”



The Potters were awarded a last minute penalty when Jese went down under a Dale Stephens challenge.



Albion felt the decision was soft and asked if he thought it was a spot-kick, Dunk said, “Never in a million years. I thought it was very soft, but the ref gave it and we had to deal with it. When he watches it back, it will be up to him to decide what he thinks of it.



“Maty then came to the rescue and saved it, and I don’t know I got back to make the tackle! Maybe he (Adam) thought it was too easy and concentrated for too long. Luckily I got back and thankfully the referee didn’t give another penalty."

