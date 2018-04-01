Duffy: We've been here before and always bounce back

Defender Shane Duffy is backing the Brighton squad to bounce back after yesterday's disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Leicester.

The Foxes scored twice late on through Vicente Iborra and Jamie Vardy to return home with all three points, after Albion striker Glenn Murray had a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

The Seagulls dropped a place to 13th in the Premier League but remain six points clear of the relegation zone, after Southampton lost 3-0 at West Ham.

The defeat was Albion's third in a row after a seven-game unbeaten run and Duffy said: "We knew we'd have highs and lows, and this is a low. But we've been here before and always bounce back.

“It's a huge game next week against Huddersfield. If we can get this place rocking again, like it was today, then we'll try to get the three points.

"(Survival is) never done until it's done. Everyone around us is picking up points. Today was a chance to get some, but they're a good team who are tough to beat and we’ll have to move on.”

On the match, Duffy said: "We're very disappointed. We had a chance to go ahead in the game and I thought we played quite well, but the ending killed us. We felt like we were going to win the game."

