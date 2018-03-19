Duffy named Ireland's player of the year

Brighton defender Shane Duffy was yesterday named the Ireland senior international player of the year.

Duffy won the top prize ahead of James McClean and Darren Randolph after a stand-out 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 26-year-old starred in the group stage, before Ireland missed out on a place at the 2018 World Cup after losing 5-1 to Denmark in their two-legged play-off.

Duffy has formed a formidable partnership with Lewis Dunk at Albion and the club sit 12th in the Premier League with eight games to go.

Ireland play Turkey on Friday evening, with Duffy again part of the squad.