Date announced for Brighton's FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion will take on Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday, April 6.

The game will kick-off at 5.30pm and will be shown live on BBC One.



The other semi-final between Watford and Wolves will be at 4pm on Sunday, April 7, and will be live on BT Sport 2.



Each of the four clubs will be allocated approximately 33,000 tickets for their own supporters.



Tickets will be priced at £30, £45, £65 and £80 for adults. Concessions will apply and are determined by each individual clubs’ concession policy.



Brighton fans will be in the West section of Wembley. The Wembley Stadium ends have been allocated to the clubs and their fans in consultation with the local transport and police authorities

