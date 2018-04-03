Darwin's double moves Blues four points clear at the top

Chris Darwin was at the double to move Rustington Football Club four points clear at the top of Southern Combination League Division 2 on Easter Monday

Darwin netted in either half as Blues recorded a 2-0 home triumph over Worthing Town.

The fixture, which was due to be played at Worthing Town’s Palatine Park home, was switched to Rustington’s Recreation Ground owing to the wet weather over the weekend.

Conditions made things tricky for both teams but Blues boss Jon Tucker was delighted the game was able to be played.

Roffey and Westfield, second and fourth respectively, played out a thrilling 3-3 draw on Easter Monday, ensuring Darwin’s brace moved Tucker’s troops four points clear at the summit with two games in hand on place-below Roffey.

Rustington manager Tucker is refusing to get carried away, though, and said: “It was a really good win in very tricky conditions. We did well to get the game on, it was switched from Palatine Park in order to get it on, so to play was a relief.

"We’re not always going to win games convincingly, sometimes it’s about getting the right result which is what we did.

“There is still a long way to go and we have a number of games between now and the end of the season.”

Darwin latched on to a Declan Jenkins cross and fired home first time to hand Blues the lead after 14 minutes.

It stayed at 1-0 until Darwin was at it again, doubling his and Blues' advantage seven minutes after the restart.

Rustington survived a couple of late scares but held on for all three points to go four points clear at the summit.

The Easter Monday win followed on from a SCFL Division 2 Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Roffey two days earlier.

Alex MacIver got the only goal as Rustington booked their spot in the SCFL Division 2 Challenge Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

MacIver's 43rd-minute effort proved the difference as Blues sealed a home 1-0 quarter-final win over Roffey.

The back-to-back victories over Easter have left Blues still dreaming of the treble this season but Tucker said: “We’ll just be taking each game as it comes and seeing where that gets us. We’re in a great position but have achieved nothing yet."

Blues travel to second-placed Roffey in the league on Saturday.