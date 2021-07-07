LiveCrawley's Gareth Southgate's leads England in Euro 2020 final against Italy - live

Crawley's own Gareth Southgate has lead England to their first major tournament final for 55 years.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 7:35 pm

We have been covering the former Crawley schoolboy's journey in the tournament since they kicked off on June 13 at Wembley with picture specials, petitions for a statue and following his cardboard cutout around the town.

Now follow us here as we build up to tonight's game where they face Italy.

The page will update automatically

Roberto Mancini and Gareth Southgate

England v Italy - Euro 2020 final: Gareth Southgate watch

Last updated: Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:41

  • The former Crawley schoolboy leads England to first major tournament final since 1966
  • England kick off against Italy at 8pm
  • Gatwick to rename South Terminal
  • Matalan sells out of Southgate polka dot ties.
  • Queen writes letter to Crawley’s Gareth Southgate
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:41

He’s just a top man

Southgate praises his Crawley PE teachers

New England manager Gareth Southgate credits his former Crawley PE teachers for his rise through the football ranks.

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:40

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:39

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:35

The road to the Euro 2020 final
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:27

Every tactical decision he has made since the start of the tournament has worked perfectly.

Alan Shearer on Gareth Southgate
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:26

I’m done now. It’s over to them.

Gareth Southgate’s message to the players
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:25

‘I think to see the impact it’s had on everybody on the drive to the stadium is amazing. Every community, every religion, every heritage, it was fabulous to see.’

Gareth Southgate
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:23

A thank you from Gareth

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:22

A wonderful letter

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:10

Dear Gareth

This is what the Queen wrote to England manager Gareth Southgate

The Queen has sent her congratulations and best wishes to Gareth Southgate and his England team ahead of tonight’s European Championship final.

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 19:09

Gareth Southgate s all smiles before the final
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 12:25

Euro 2020: England's road to the Final - video Dailymotion

Watch Euro 2020: England's road to the Final - JPIMedia - UK News and Sport on Dailymotion

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 10:36

Euro 2020 final - England v Italy
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 10:05

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 10:05

This is how Gatwick Airport's South terminal might look if they honour Gareth Southgate after Euro 2020

Gatwick Airport have 'reveleaed' how their new 'Southgate' Terminal might look if England win the Euros.

Next Page
Page 1 of 9
EnglandGareth SouthgateCrawleyItalyWembley