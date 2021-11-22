Crawley Down Gatwick and Littlehampton Town discover FA Vase opponents

Sussex sides Crawley Down Gatwick and Littlehampton Town have discovered their FA Vase third round opponents. Picture by Stephen Goodger

The Anvils, who reached the third round for the first-time ever after Saturday's 3-0 home win over British Airways, will entertain Combined Counties League Premier Division South outfit Raynes Park Vale.

The Golds, meanwhile, welcome Kent club Sheppey United in a repeat of last season's thrilling FA Vase encounter.

Ten-man Littlehampton came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at Deal Town on Saturday to advance to the third round