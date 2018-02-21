Cousins' hat-trick heaps more misery on Golds

Littlehampton Town Football Club’s alarming run of form continued last night.

George Cousins hit a hat-trick, which included a first half penalty, and Javlon Campbell also netted as Broadbridge Heath eased to a 4-1 win Southern Combination League Premier Division win over Golds at The Sportsfield.

Basement boys Littlehampton, who have yet to win any of the eight games since interim manager Mitchell Hand took charge at the turn of the year, find themselves four points adrift at the foot of the table with just 11 games to go this season.

Golds take on Hassocks and Worthing United – currently 19th and 16th respectively – in two of their next three fixtures.

Littlehampton coach James Askew admits anything less than six points from the upcoming three matches could spell disaster.

He said: “It was a game (against Broadbridge Heath) we felt we needed to win and should have got points from.

“It was the same as the past couple of weeks, our build-up play was good enough, we just lacked a cutting edge in the final third again.

“Chichester City on Saturday is a really tough game, so anything against them will be a bonus. The following two weeks, if we are being honest, will define the rest of our season. We have to take six points from those two games.”

Cousins got his first of the night after 17 minutes, then was gifted the chance to add a second after centre-back Danny Hand was adjudged to have handled in the penalty area five minutes later. Forward Cousins dispatched the spot-kick.

Littlehampton got back in it on the half-hour when Danny Hand fired home a penalty at the other end.

Golds’ Jason Jarvis missed a golden chance in the second half, before Heath wrapped up all three points.

Cousins completed his hat-trick two minutes from time. then Campbell added extra gloss in stoppage-time to seal a 4-1 away win for Broadbridge Heath.

LITTLEHAMPTON TOWN: Collins; Chaplin, O’Hagan, D.Hand, Herbert; Storrie, Humphreys; Pattenden, Jarvis, Whiteley; Gritt. Subs: Farrell, Sparks, M.Hand, Curnow, Askew.